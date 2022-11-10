Clearing and cold conditions Thursday; Remaining cold for Veterans Day Weekend

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cloudy and cool day Wednesday, clearing skies will ensue for the day Thursday with cold temperatures, which will spill over during the Veterans Day weekend.

Our cold front has passed through the viewing area and now we have a strong arctic high that will be building across the viewing area Thursday, and this will clear up any residual moisture that is still around the area. Highs during the day will be 20 to 30 degrees beelow normal with values in the 20s to 30s with winds out of the north about 5 to 15mph, with gusts upwards to 25 mph, making it feel cooler than the actual temperatures. Overnight Thursday, temperatures will become brutal with lows in the single digits to 10s, with it being our coldest airmass of the season so far.

Cold and clearing skies will encompass the area Thursday
Cold and clearing skies will encompass the area Thursday(Andre Brooks)

During Veterans Day and the weekend, it will remain on the cold side for this time of year with highs in the 30s and 40s, which is 10 to 20 degrees below normal, but we will remain on the dry side with a northwesterly flow still around for Veterans Day, turning southerly on Saturday and then back to northwesterly Sunday, as our high pressure system continuing to bounce back and forth across the coverage zone.

A cold Veterans Day is on the menu for the region
A cold Veterans Day is on the menu for the region(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is on scene investigating a small plane crash near Maxwell.
At least one killed in Lincoln County plane crash
The 2023 signing class includes (L-R): libero Laney Choboy (No. 5 overall), middle blocker Andi...
Huskers sign top-ranked volleyball class
Republican Jim Pillen declares victory in the race for Nebraska Governor
Republican Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
Nebraskans approve Voter ID and Minimum Wage initiatives
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Picture of the day-Tropical Update 11-10-2022
Picture of the day-Tropical Update 11-10-2022
Cold and mainly sunny conditions are in store for the region Thursday
Forecast Video 11-10-2022
KNOP Base Map 11-9-2022
Very dramatic cooldown as we start another dry trend
Colder conditions are on the menu for the area Thursday and beyond
Cloudy skies and cool conditions Wednesday; Much colder Thursday