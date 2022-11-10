Clearing and cold conditions Thursday; Remaining cold for Veterans Day Weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cloudy and cool day Wednesday, clearing skies will ensue for the day Thursday with cold temperatures, which will spill over during the Veterans Day weekend.

Our cold front has passed through the viewing area and now we have a strong arctic high that will be building across the viewing area Thursday, and this will clear up any residual moisture that is still around the area. Highs during the day will be 20 to 30 degrees beelow normal with values in the 20s to 30s with winds out of the north about 5 to 15mph, with gusts upwards to 25 mph, making it feel cooler than the actual temperatures. Overnight Thursday, temperatures will become brutal with lows in the single digits to 10s, with it being our coldest airmass of the season so far.

Cold and clearing skies will encompass the area Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During Veterans Day and the weekend, it will remain on the cold side for this time of year with highs in the 30s and 40s, which is 10 to 20 degrees below normal, but we will remain on the dry side with a northwesterly flow still around for Veterans Day, turning southerly on Saturday and then back to northwesterly Sunday, as our high pressure system continuing to bounce back and forth across the coverage zone.

A cold Veterans Day is on the menu for the region (Andre Brooks)

