Nebraska QB Casey Thompson out for Michigan game

Casey Thompson
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will not play in Saturday’s game at 3rd-ranked Michigan, according to interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Thompson is dealing with an arm injury and practiced only in a limited capacity this week.

Joseph says the Huskers starting QB against the Wolverines will be either Chubba Purdy or Logan Smothers. The back-up quarterbacks split first-team reps while preparing for Michigan.

“At 3:30 on Saturday I’ll let you guys know,” Joseph said of the decision between Purdy and Smothers.

Thompson was injured in the Huskers’ Oct. 29 game against Illinois. On the season, the junior QB has passed for more than 2,000 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Nebraska visits the big house when they take on Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) and will be televised nationally on ABC, with radio coverage provided by the Husker Radio Network.

