North Platte woman crashes into tree, arrested for DUI

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Police arrested a 37-year old North Platte woman early Wednesday morning after she crashed into a tree, and was found to be under the influence.

Authorities say the woman was driving south on N. Tabor Avenue past Memorial Park, attempted to turn left onto 2nd Street, but hit the curb and crashed her green Ford Escape into the tree.

The woman suffered minor injuries, but declined medical attention.

She was arrested for DUI.

