NPCC hosts home opener against Cloud County Community College

NPCC Men’s Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights host Cloud County Community College for their home opener. The Knights come into the match-up against the Thunderbirds with a perfect 3-0 record so far on the season. North Platte had already beaten Cloud County once this season 68-56 and was hoping to do it once again.

At the end of the first half of play, the Thunderbirds went into the half with a 32-28 lead over the Knights. Leading the Knights in scoring in the first half was Ramiah Adedigba with nine followed by Antwone Gonzales with eight. Adedigba and Gonzales also led the team from beyond the arc in the first half, Adedigba shooting 3/4 from three-point range and Gonzales 2/5.

At the conclusion of the second period, the Thunderbirds were able to get the 74-62 win over the Knights. Adedigba lead the team with 21 points on the night followed by Bruce Carpenter with 15. Overall as a team, the Knights had a 33.9 shooting percentage on the night.

NPCC drops to 3-1 on the season and will return to action on November 10th at Western Wyoming Community College.

