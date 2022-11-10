Passage of Proposition One means new life for North Platte rec center, pool and skate park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Election night was pivotal for those in Lincoln County, specifically in North Platte, and one of the main items on the ballot was Proposition One. This means sales taxes will increase by a half cent temporarily to help pay for renovations to the North Platte Rec Center, the Cody Park pool and the relocation of a new skate park.

Proposition One passed with a wide margin, with 65% of voters saying yes to the sales tax increase and 35% voting no. Local officials said they were pleasantly surprised that the initiative passed, and what that means for the community’s growth.

“What a great day for North Platte residents. A nearly 2-1 margin is a resounding victory for the people. It’s an issue that will provide long term dividends for a community on the move. The wonderful momentum that’s been created in North Platte the past couple of years has elevated to another level,” Gary Person, President of the North Platte Area Chamber of Development said. “It also sends a huge statement that the ‘people’ are the ones who should decide these kinds of issues, and they were nearly denied the right to vote on it. The community gets 100 percent of the credit for the end result by being engaged in a grassroots movement with energy and commitment.”

Mayor Brandon Kelliher said the passing of the initiative was just step one of the process.

“The city has some legal work to do; we will be working on the bond issue; we will be working on RFPs (requests for proposals) for architects; and in the first couple of quarters of next year, we will be looking at hiring new contractors to proceed with these projects,” Kelliher said.

As more developments become available, KNOP will keep you updated as the project progresses.

