Passage of Proposition One means new life for North Platte rec center, pool and skate park

Election day is when the decision will be made for the new rec center
Election day is when the decision will be made for the new rec center(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Election night was pivotal for those in Lincoln County, specifically in North Platte, and one of the main items on the ballot was Proposition One. This means sales taxes will increase by a half cent temporarily to help pay for renovations to the North Platte Rec Center, the Cody Park pool and the relocation of a new skate park.

Proposition One passed with a wide margin, with 65% of voters saying yes to the sales tax increase and 35% voting no. Local officials said they were pleasantly surprised that the initiative passed, and what that means for the community’s growth.

“What a great day for North Platte residents. A nearly 2-1 margin is a resounding victory for the people. It’s an issue that will provide long term dividends for a community on the move. The wonderful momentum that’s been created in North Platte the past couple of years has elevated to another level,” Gary Person, President of the North Platte Area Chamber of Development said. “It also sends a huge statement that the ‘people’ are the ones who should decide these kinds of issues, and they were nearly denied the right to vote on it. The community gets 100 percent of the credit for the end result by being engaged in a grassroots movement with energy and commitment.”

Mayor Brandon Kelliher said the passing of the initiative was just step one of the process.

“The city has some legal work to do; we will be working on the bond issue; we will be working on RFPs (requests for proposals) for architects; and in the first couple of quarters of next year, we will be looking at hiring new contractors to proceed with these projects,” Kelliher said.

As more developments become available, KNOP will keep you updated as the project progresses.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is on scene investigating a small plane crash near Maxwell.
At least one killed in Lincoln County plane crash
Republican Jim Pillen declares victory in the race for Nebraska Governor
Republican Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Election Day 2022: Nebraska Secretary of State says election process is secure
Myles Farmer
Nebraska DB Myles Farmer suspended for Michigan game following DUI citation

Latest News

KNOP Base Map 11-9-2022
Very dramatic cooldown as we start another dry trend
Casey's
Casey’s providing free coffee for veterans on Friday
Wreaths Across America reaching out to North Platte community for help
Wreaths Across America reaches out to North Platte community for help
Law enforcement is on scene investigating a small plane crash near Maxwell.
At least one killed in Lincoln County plane crash