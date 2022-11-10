Senator Jacobson and Commissioner Bruns hold joint press conference

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The candidates running for District 42 gathered Wednesday for an unprecedented press conference.

Senator Mike Jacobson and Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns met for the first time since the race was called shortly after midnight Tuesday. Only 373 votes separated the two candidates with Jacobson winning the race.

Both candidates expressed their immense respect for each other and their enthusiasm to work together to continue moving the district forward.

“We’re on the grow out here, and we’re going to keep this positive,” Jacobson said. “We’re going to keep moving in a positive direction, and we don’t want anything about this election to be a negative that’s going to cause people to slow down.”

“I’m not going away,” Bruns said. “I’m going to be absolutely involved and working to continue the great things that we have going from an economic development standpoint. It’s time to grow our communities, and I think together we’ll be a force to be reckoned with for our district.”

Aside from bringing more jobs to the area, both say they’re focused on improving working conditions for railroad workers, particularly arranging a required two-man train crew into law for the state.

