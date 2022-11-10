Three female athletes from North Platte sign to continue playing at the next level

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Three female student-athletes from North Platte High School signed the dotted line committing to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.

The first signer of the day was Karsen Morrison who signed to play Division I Golf at Creighton University. Morrison has had a successful high school career while at North Platte where she was a part of the State Championship Team in 2020. Morrison says playing golf at Creighton is something that she’s always wanted to do and after her visit to the school, she was sure that was where she wanted to be.

“Creighton has been my dream school since I was ten years old, and when I went to the campus I just fell in love with it. That was one of the only visits that I went on because I knew that was the place that I wanted to go. I went back there this summer just to check it out, and I was like yeah, this is the place I want to go. I love the coach, she’s very motherly. Creighton prioritizes academics, so I know I’m going to be doing good with both sports and academics,” says Morrison.

The next signer of the day was Tatum Montelongo, who signed with the University of Nebraska at Omaha for softball. Montelongo was a four-year member of the Varsity Softball Team for the Bulldogs and also competed on the Nebraska Gold Nationals Travel Team.

Montelongo says that UNO was an easy decision because of how welcoming the coaching staff was.

“I chose UNO because of the coaching staff, and once I stepped on campus it was super nice. They really made me feel welcomed and like they were going to take care of me when I got there,” says Montelongo.

The final signer of the day at North Platte was Carly Purdy, who will be taking her talents right down the road to Kearney where she will play Divison II Volleyball with the Lopers at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Purdy has been a four-year member of the Varsity Volleyball Team at North Platte. Purdy also plays for a travel team out of the VC Nebraska Club.

Purdy says the reason she went with UNK is because of the proximity to home and the opportunity to play with one of her former teammates, former Bulldogs, Peyton Neff.

“I think mostly the culture and I just really love the coaches, I love how close it is to home. I love the atmosphere during the games and it just feels like home, I’m excited,” says Purdy.

