Arthur County gets set to hosts Pawnee City for the semi-finals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Arthur County Wolves have made their way to the semi-finals round once again. In 2020, the Wolves made it to the semi-finals but were put out by Sterling in a 60-58 thriller. Then last season, the Wolves were put out in the quarter-finals round by Cody-Kilgore who went on to win the State Final. This season the Wolves will face the Pawnee City Indians at home in the semis as they look to break through and punch their ticket to the State Title Game.

“You know I think it starts week one, we always have said you can’t be 2-0 without being 1-0. With our schedule this year we had to focus every week and get zoned in on what we needed to do, so that mentality has just come through with the playoffs. And we’ve been here before, two years ago we were in the semi-finals too. A lot of these kids were on that team, so they know we need to stay focused and just think about Pawnee City,” says Head Coach Wade Kramer.

The Wolves come into the playoffs with a spotless 10-0 record and have dominated the first two rounds of the playoffs against Wilcox-Hildreth and Hay Springs. Arthur County has only given up a total of 25 points in the first two rounds of the playoffs, while their offense has posted 125 points in the first two rounds.

Pawnee City makes the trip to Arthur County with an 8-2 overall record with their two losses coming from Red Cloud (55-30) and Parkview Christian (43-16). The Indians, much like the Wolves, have a high-powered offense and have dominated the playoffs so far posting 126 points.

According to Kramer, the way he has been preparing his team this week is not much different from every other week leading to here. Kramer is expecting his guys to go out and take care of business just as they’ve done every other week this season.

“I’m kind of to the point where at this point in the year what has been working is what we’re gonna go with, so we have the mentality that they’re gonna have to come out and stop what we want to do and no we’re not going to change a lot,” says Kramer.

The Wolves will host the Pawnee City Indians Friday Afternoon for their semi-finals match-up and kick-off will take place at 1:00 Mountain Time.

