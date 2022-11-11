Cold and with mainly sunny skies for Veterans Day; Remaining cold during the weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cold and dry Thursday, this trend will continue for our Veterans Day holiday, into the weekend and beyond.

With a strong arctic high over the region, this will allow for the temperatures to remain below average by giving us a northwesterly flow here across the region. For those Veterans Day festivities, temperatures will be in the 30s with mainly parched conditions across the region with winds around 5 to 15 mph, adding a little wind chill in the air. During the overnight hours Veterans Day, temperatures will drop down into the single digits and 10s with clear skies.

Cold and mainly dry conditions for Veterans Day
During the weekend, our high pressure system will move towards the east some and this will allow for temperatures to slightly increase for the day Saturday with highs in the 40s, which is still 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. During the day Sunday and beyond, temperatures will drop back down into the 30s with mainly dry conditions and with a few fair weather clouds as our high pressure friend wobbles back towards the west.

A cold and dry weekend is in store for the region
