Driver arrested after pursuit, search in Morrill County

(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a Bridgeport man following a pursuit and search Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:35 p.m. a trooper observed a Volkswagen Passat traveling in excess of 90 miles per hour on Highway 385 near the Link 62A intersection. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but driver refused to yield and fled northbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

As the vehicle approached Alliance, it turned around and began fleeing southbound on Highway 385. The driver continued southbound for approximately 30 minutes before additional troopers successfully deployed stop sticks. The vehicle then drove through a field before coming to a stop. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Troopers and deputies searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect, but they were able to identify the suspect as 30-year-old Develyn Tasby of Bridgeport. The entire pursuit lasted approximately 50 minutes, with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.

A few hours later, troopers and deputies contacted a resident at 1413 P Street in Bridgeport, who granted consent to search the home for the suspect. Tasby was located hiding in the attic. He was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce. He was lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is on scene investigating a small plane crash near Maxwell.
Two victims in plane crash near North Platte were Lincoln residents
Memorial Park Accident
North Platte woman crashes into tree, arrested for DUI
The 2023 signing class includes (L-R): libero Laney Choboy (No. 5 overall), middle blocker Andi...
Huskers sign top-ranked volleyball class
NORTH PLATTE SIGNING DAY
Three female athletes from North Platte sign to continue playing at the next level
Ruiz (left), Beale (right)
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County

Latest News

Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
Newsmakers 11-09-2022 Sacred Oath Tattoo For the 22 Fundraiser
Newsmakers 11-09-2022 Sacred Oath Tattoo For the 22 Fundraiser
A photo included in the Department of Labor Court filings of a PSSI employee working in the...
Packers Sanitation Services in Grand Island accused of ‘Oppressive Child Labor’ violations
Newsmakers 11-11-2022 Midwest Championship Fighting Salute to Veterans
Newsmakers 11-11-2022 Midwest Championship Fighting Salute to Veterans