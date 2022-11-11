Driver arrested after pursuit, search in Morrill County

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a Bridgeport man following a pursuit and search Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:35 p.m. a trooper observed a Volkswagen Passat traveling in excess of 90 miles per hour on Highway 385 near the Link 62A intersection. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but driver refused to yield and fled northbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

As the vehicle approached Alliance, it turned around and began fleeing southbound on Highway 385. The driver continued southbound for approximately 30 minutes before additional troopers successfully deployed stop sticks. The vehicle then drove through a field before coming to a stop. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Troopers and deputies searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect, but they were able to identify the suspect as 30-year-old Develyn Tasby of Bridgeport. The entire pursuit lasted approximately 50 minutes, with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.

A few hours later, troopers and deputies contacted a resident at 1413 P Street in Bridgeport, who granted consent to search the home for the suspect. Tasby was located hiding in the attic. He was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce. He was lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.