KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Sweet Potato!

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Throughout the month of November, the North Platte Animal Shelter will be giving its animals Thanksgiving themed names, and we want to start our coverage of that off with Sweet Potato the cat!

Sweet Potato
Sweet Potato(Ian Mason/KNOP)

Sweet Potato is fun loving, furry, and fantastic! He is a very adventurous cat, who want’s to meet everyone around him and love them! While I was in the shelter, he specifically would come up to me, curl up on my lap and then licked my face. For families who are used to dogs and looking for a cat, he might be a good transition.

He was also always interested in looking out the window and exploring everything he could. He also loves to purr as much as a motorcycle, which is very soothing.

He absolutely rubbed off on me, and I hope he rubs off on you too. You can call the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780 to schedule an appointment to meet him, or some of his fantastic friends! You can also visit their Facebook page here.

