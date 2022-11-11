Omaha Press Club honors Gov. Ricketts with caricature

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts(Nebraska governor's office)
By Gina Dvorak
Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is on the wall.

The Omaha Press Club honored the two-term Nebraska governor Thursday night by unveiling a caricature drawing of Ricketts for its Barroom Floor faces gallery.

A caricature illustration of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was unveiled at the Omaha Press Club on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.(Courtesy illustration)

The unveiling will take place during a ceremony that will also include a roasting of Ricketts by well-known comedian — and famous Nebraskan — Larry the Cable Guy; Gary Sadlemyer, a longtime radio morning show host at KFAB; and others.

The 40th governor of Nebraska, Rickets will be the gallery’s 132nd face. Recent additions include UNMC’s Dr. Jeffrey Gold and Symone Sanders.

The illustration was drawn by former Omaha World-Herald cartoonist Jeff Koterba, who took over as the press club’s artist after the original illustrator, Jim Horan, retired in 2019. Horan had also worked for the newspaper when he started drawing local notable figures for the press club in 1971.

