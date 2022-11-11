Reality star to fight hometown hero for Veterans Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Friday night at the D&N Event Center is “Salute to the Veterans” fight night.

The event will feature three bouts, but the main event will include hometown heroes Bradan Erdman and Nyle Bartling. Erdman is a local resident from North Platte and is currently ranked 4th in the state of Nebraska in MMA with a record of 4-2. He will face Barling, who appeared on ESPN+’s reality show The Ultimate Fighter. He is coming into the bout with a record of 6-0 and is looking to put on a show Friday night.

“I’ve fought quality guys my entire career, from amateur to pro, and this is a high-profile fight, but every single one of my opponents I’ve fought has been a good opponent,” Erdman said ahead of the fight. ”I have been fighting quality fighters my whole career, and I’m looking forward to doing it again.”

Erdman isn’t the only local fighter fighting on Veterans Day; Jayson Scott, who is a North Platte-native, is coming in undefeated and will take on an undefeated Luis Gurle.

“I’m always excited to fight in my hometown,” Scott said. “The whole crowd is amazing, and I’m especially excited for this fight.”

Veterans can come in for free, as the event is to honor veterans on Veterans Day.

“We want to thank them, and that’s the least we can do is give them one day of entertainment,” said Russ Jones, the main promoter for MCF.

If you’re interested in getting tickets, you can visit the main MCF website for directions on where to watch the live stream.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.