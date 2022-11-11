Reality star to fight hometown hero for Veterans Day

3 fights hosted at the D&N center MMA style
3 fights hosted at the D&N center MMA style(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Friday night at the D&N Event Center is “Salute to the Veterans” fight night.

The event will feature three bouts, but the main event will include hometown heroes Bradan Erdman and Nyle Bartling. Erdman is a local resident from North Platte and is currently ranked 4th in the state of Nebraska in MMA with a record of 4-2. He will face Barling, who appeared on ESPN+’s reality show The Ultimate Fighter. He is coming into the bout with a record of 6-0 and is looking to put on a show Friday night.

“I’ve fought quality guys my entire career, from amateur to pro, and this is a high-profile fight, but every single one of my opponents I’ve fought has been a good opponent,” Erdman said ahead of the fight. ”I have been fighting quality fighters my whole career, and I’m looking forward to doing it again.”

Erdman isn’t the only local fighter fighting on Veterans Day; Jayson Scott, who is a North Platte-native, is coming in undefeated and will take on an undefeated Luis Gurle.

“I’m always excited to fight in my hometown,” Scott said. “The whole crowd is amazing, and I’m especially excited for this fight.”

Veterans can come in for free, as the event is to honor veterans on Veterans Day.

“We want to thank them, and that’s the least we can do is give them one day of entertainment,” said Russ Jones, the main promoter for MCF.

If you’re interested in getting tickets, you can visit the main MCF website for directions on where to watch the live stream.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is on scene investigating a small plane crash near Maxwell.
Two victims in plane crash near North Platte were Lincoln residents
Memorial Park Accident
North Platte woman crashes into tree, arrested for DUI
The 2023 signing class includes (L-R): libero Laney Choboy (No. 5 overall), middle blocker Andi...
Huskers sign top-ranked volleyball class
NORTH PLATTE SIGNING DAY
Three female athletes from North Platte sign to continue playing at the next level
Republican Jim Pillen declares victory in the race for Nebraska Governor
Republican Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor

Latest News

Arthur County defeats Wallace 71-40 Friday
Arthur County gets set to hosts Pawnee City for the semi-finals
SAINT PATS GET SET FOR THE SEMI FINALS AT NELIGH-OAKDALE
Saint Pats gets set for their semi-finals match up against Neligh-Oakdale
ARTHUR COUNTY SEMI-FINALS PREVIEW
ARTHUR COUNTY SEMI FINALS PREVIEW
SAINT PATS SEMI FINALS PREVIEW
SAINT PATS SEMI FINALS PREVIEW