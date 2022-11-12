Arthur County falls to Pawnee City in 6 man semifinals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Arthur County’s season came to an end in the 6 man semifinals today as the Wolves fell to Pawnee City 66-54 Friday afternoon.

The Wolves and the Indians traded scores early and often, as the teams combined for 50 points in the first quarter, and 78 points at the half. Pawnee City’s defense held strong enough to stop Arthur County and gain some separation in the second quarter, as they take the victory.

Pawnee City moves on to the championship in Kearney next Friday at 7:00 p.m., while Arthur County’s season comes to a close with a 10-1 record, and a semifinal appearance.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.