Arthur County falls to Pawnee City in 6 man semifinals

Arthur County vs Pawnee City
By Jon Allen
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Arthur County’s season came to an end in the 6 man semifinals today as the Wolves fell to Pawnee City 66-54 Friday afternoon.

The Wolves and the Indians traded scores early and often, as the teams combined for 50 points in the first quarter, and 78 points at the half. Pawnee City’s defense held strong enough to stop Arthur County and gain some separation in the second quarter, as they take the victory.

Pawnee City moves on to the championship in Kearney next Friday at 7:00 p.m., while Arthur County’s season comes to a close with a 10-1 record, and a semifinal appearance.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is on scene investigating a small plane crash near Maxwell.
Two victims in plane crash near North Platte were Lincoln residents
Memorial Park Accident
North Platte woman crashes into tree, arrested for DUI
The 2023 signing class includes (L-R): libero Laney Choboy (No. 5 overall), middle blocker Andi...
Huskers sign top-ranked volleyball class
NORTH PLATTE SIGNING DAY
Three female athletes from North Platte sign to continue playing at the next level
Ruiz (left), Beale (right)
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County

Latest News

FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS HERO: LANCE VASA
Friday Night Sports Hero: Lance Vasa
The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Michigan next Saturday will...
Huskers face off against the Wolverines
FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS HERO: LANCE VASA
FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS HERO: LANCE VASA
Arthur County vs Pawnee City
Arthur County vs Pawnee City Lites