Fourth grader performs Heimlich maneuver to help save classmate

A fourth grader is being hailed a hero after she rushed in to save a classmate who was choking. (WISN, HEIMLICH HEROES, YOUTUBE, CNN, Heimlich Heroes/YouTube)
By Ken Wainscott
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wisc. (WISN) - A fourth grader is being hailed a hero after she rushed in to save a classmate who was choking.

It happened Tuesday at Fratt Elementary School in Racine, Wisconsin.

“I just saw that she was holding her neck, and I rushed up there as fast as I can,” Essie said.

Things took a sudden and serious turn during lunch time for 9-year-old Essence Collier, or Essie, when she witnessed a classmate starting to choke.

“Out of nowhere, I see Essence get up, and like kind of dart across the classroom,” teacher Samantha Bradshaw.

Bradshaw was filling in for the classroom during lunch when the incident occurred. She initially couldn’t tell what Essie was doing.

“I didn’t know what was going on. I kind of said, ‘Stop,’” she said.

Before anyone else realized what was happening, Essie had jumped into action.

“I rushed up there as fast as I can and, what do you call that thing again?” Essie said, referring to the Heimlich maneuver.

Bradshaw said she saw Essie go to the other student, wrap her arms around her and begin performing the Heimlich maneuver. Her classmate’s airway was cleared and within seconds, the girl was breathing fine.

“I have never seen a student react in that way before,” Bradshaw said.

As fate would have it, Essie and her classmates wouldn’t even have been in their classroom. They would have been down the hall in the lunchroom, except Tuesday was a special day.

The cafeteria was being used as a polling place on election day, putting Essie in the right place at the right time. And she knew exactly what to do, having learned it from an instructional YouTube video two years ago.

Even though she may not have remembered the name, the lesson stayed with her.

The Racine Unified school board plans to honor essence for her heroism at a board meeting later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is on scene investigating a small plane crash near Maxwell.
Two victims in plane crash near North Platte were Lincoln residents
Memorial Park Accident
North Platte woman crashes into tree, arrested for DUI
The 2023 signing class includes (L-R): libero Laney Choboy (No. 5 overall), middle blocker Andi...
Huskers sign top-ranked volleyball class
NSP Water Leak
Damage resulting from NSP leak is long term, NDCS says
Arthur County defeats Wallace 71-40 Friday
Arthur County gets set to hosts Pawnee City for the semi-finals

Latest News

The holiday season begins as the Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York City. (WCBS)
Holiday arrival: Rockefeller tree ushers in Christmas season
The holiday season begins as the Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York City. (WCBS)
NO SOUND: Christmas trees arrives at Rockefeller
A couple in North Dakota says even a blizzard is not going to stop them from having their...
Couple’s wedding plans continue despite blizzard
An election worker processes ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Friday, Nov. 11,...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
Authorities are investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder...
Police: No powder found inside suspicious envelopes sent to GOP candidate’s Phoenix office