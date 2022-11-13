Ogallala man helps victims of a house fire to “pay it forward”

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - When Travis Byers and his family were on a vacation in Colorado, they got a frightening call. They learned that their house had burned down in a fire, and that it was a total loss.

Thats when the community of Ogallala started to help the Byers family. According to Byers people came in and would offer them things that they hadn’t even thought about losing, because of the shock of their house burning down.

“People came and offered us tooth brushes, deodorant, you name it.” Byers said.

Then, someone started a GoFundMe for Travis Byers’ family. They got enough money to help them get back on their feet, and take care of themselves.

“We were helped so much,” Byers said. “We could not pay them back for what they did for us, but we can sure pay it forward and help other people.”

On November 6th, 2022, a duplex that Dawn and James Sird as well as Teanna and Alex Sird, burned down. Another total loss.

Byers jumped into action by helping the family out and trying to coordinate a response. He has helped them find resources and set up a GoFundMe page (you can donate here).

Byers said he plans to do this every time anyone needs his help, because he is so grateful to those that helped him out in his time of need.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.