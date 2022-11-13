One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha

Anonymous tips leading to the arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.
(PHOTO: John Gutowski WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation is underway with OPD Homicide Unit after one person died and seven people were injured in an overnight shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers went to 33rd & Ames a little after 4 a.m. on reports of a shooting and found two victims with gunshot wounds according to the release.

Both were taken to Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire and one died at the hospital.

It’s reported six more people were also taken to Nebraska Medical Center and Bergan Mercy with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities urge calling Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information and anonymous tips leading to the arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

