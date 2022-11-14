3 children kidnapped by family member in S.C., authorities say

From left: Authorities say 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and...
From left: Authorities say 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney were taken by a family member on Sunday.(Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children were kidnapped by a family member in South Carolina on Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney were taken by 23-year-old Jami’La Earvin.

Authorities said Earvin did not have permission to take the children. They are believed to be in a 2012 tan Nissan Altima with temporary South Carolina tag IV1023V.

The children were taken from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive in Fort Mill, according to law enforcement.

Family members said they have not been able to get in contact with Earvin. The car seats, changes of clothes, and formula for the infant were left behind, the sheriff’s office said.

A request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts should call 911.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
Travis Byers
Ogallala man helps victims of a house fire to “pay it forward”
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online

Latest News

President Joe Biden sat down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
Biden discusses Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’
Cold and partly cloudy conditions are in store the viewing area through Wednesday
A cold workweek ahead with a few passing clouds
Kherson residents are celebrating their freedom, but they are also counting the cost of eight...
Ukraine: Kherson residents reflect on occupation
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Mascots of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, right, and Paralympics Games, a Phrygian cap, jump...
Paris 2024 Olympics, Paralympics mascot is a smiling hat