Anselmo-Merna student born blind and deaf hoping to share musical gifts

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An Anselmo-Merna student, who’s overcome a great deal of adversity, is using music to spread positivity and hoping to help buy a friend a guitar.

Freshman Teaghan Leverington has faced a great deal of adversity since birth. He was born prematurely and was blind and deaf at birth. As he got older, his sight progressed until he was able to see, and after a procedure that put tubes in his ears around five years old, he finally got to experience hearing for the first time. He instantly fell in love with Johnny Cash’s music.

“I love Johnny Cash’s rhythm and how it gives a one-two beat,” Teaghan said.

As he got older, his love for music persisted, and he was gifted his first guitar at the age of 11. Teaghan practiced day and night and taught himself to play guitar by ear until he was comfortable sharing his gift with others.

“When I played in front of people for the first time, everyone started watching me, and I started on the radio for the people I work with, and every once in a while people come in and sing it, wanting me to play songs I’d never heard, and it started with that, and I really liked it, and I love playing in front of people because of that.”

While playing in front of people, he also met a young man named Jake, who is blind and also loves music. Teaghan said he tried his best to make Jake feel included.

“I don’t feel like he (Jake) should have to sit in his house by himself. He doesn’t have a guitar, but he plays piano, drums, and stuff, but I feel like he should be able to experience people and music. Since everybody likes music, why shouldn’t he enjoy people clapping for him?”

Teaghan and Jake developed a bond over their similarities, and this motivated Teaghan to take it a step further and give back to his friend.

“Hopefully by this summer, if I have enough money, I can buy him his own guitar so he doesn’t have to share one of mine. I feel like he should have the right to go out whenever he wants and play, everybody should.”

Teaghan has set up a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise money to buy his friend a guitar.

