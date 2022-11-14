A cold workweek ahead with a few passing clouds

By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The cold air is here to stay at least for this week with a few passing clouds during the time period as well, as Winter has made an early apperance this year.

With an arctic area of high pressure still on top of the viewing area, this is going to allow for the viewing area to see temperatures 20 degrees below normal Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 30s and low in the 10s and single digits. A northwesterly flow will continue around air, making us cold with wind speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions will be the main sky feature this week with a few flurries potenitally Tuesday as a shortwave disturbance will be moving southeast of the viewing area, bringing in slight moisture across the area.

Cold and partly cloudy conditions are in store the viewing area through Wednesday
If you thought it was cold now, this is just the beginning. Wednesday night into Thursday, a strong cold front will be moving through the area, proving the area with a reinforcing shot of cold air, allowing for tempertaures to drop 30 degrees below normal with highs in the 20s lasting into Friday. Some areas Thursday could see some light snow, but right now, keeping it as a cloudy and cool day. Thursday night and Friday night, temperatures will drop down into the single digits and potenitally below 0. A warm up will ensue during the weekend with highs bouncing back into the 30s on Saturday and then into the 40s on Sunday with dry conditions still around.

Strong cold front to move through Wednesday night into Thursday
