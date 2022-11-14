New special event venue approved near Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Commissioners approved an application for a new special events venue on State Farm Road south of Maxwell on Monday morning.

The venue, called Cottonwood Springs, will be designed for weddings and family reunions, and will be available for other events such as private parties. The venue is expected to open in December of 2022.

Dawn Jessup, the applicant for the venue, told News 2 that a three-bedroom house will be on site for those who rent out the venue also, and that once construction on the building is finished the site will be ready to open.

Now that the application is approved, Jessup says that the next step is to finish construction on the building, and then the venue should be ready to open.

