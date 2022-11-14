North Platte High School teacher wins free Dunkin’ coffee for a year

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dunkin’ Donuts raised a cup to a North Platte teacher. North Platte High School Darcy Holling is the grand prize of the first ever Nebraska’s “Raise A Cup to Teachers” Sweepstakes. Holling will receive free coffee for a year.

The promotion was launched by Dunkin’ of Nebraska in September as a way to show appreciation for teachers across the state.

“You know I was actually really surprised because I thought it was just going to be regular brewed coffee for a year and I can use the gift cards however I want to that can be donuts, breakfast, coffee anything,” Holling said.

Holling will also get $598 worth of gift cards.

