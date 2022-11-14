North Platte Quality Growth Fund Committee approves $50K grant for NPIce

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -NPIce got a boost from the North Platte Quality Growth Fund Friday.

Co-Owners BLu McGrath and Tyler Sexon presented their proposal before the quality growth fund committee to seek funds to buy a cooling system for the ice rink.

McGrath says they plan to open on Dec. 12. So far, they have pledged $122,000. The total cost of the project is around $250,000.

The board approved the grant on a 4-0.

“This will be a true, honest good ice rink which you will see in Lincoln and Omaha, Kearney, Fremont those types of places,” said Sexson. “Fremont has an indoor ice rink and Kearney has the Viaero Event Center. Ours is a community ice rink where it’s more family based to teach people how to skate because it’s kind of a relatively new thing is this community.”

McGrath said the plan is to open for three months. Ultimately, they would like to build up to an indoor rink.

The city council recently approved the lease for the ice rink at Centennial Park.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.