North Platte Quality Growth Fund Committee approves $50K grant for NPIce

NPIce is planning a rink in North Platte from December 2022 to February 2023.
NPIce is planning a rink in North Platte from December 2022 to February 2023.(Courtesy)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -NPIce got a boost from the North Platte Quality Growth Fund Friday.

Co-Owners BLu McGrath and Tyler Sexon presented their proposal before the quality growth fund committee to seek funds to buy a cooling system for the ice rink.

McGrath says they plan to open on Dec. 12. So far, they have pledged $122,000. The total cost of the project is around $250,000.

The board approved the grant on a 4-0.

“This will be a true, honest good ice rink which you will see in Lincoln and Omaha, Kearney, Fremont those types of places,” said Sexson. “Fremont has an indoor ice rink and Kearney has the Viaero Event Center. Ours is a community ice rink where it’s more family based to teach people how to skate because it’s kind of a relatively new thing is this community.”

McGrath said the plan is to open for three months. Ultimately, they would like to build up to an indoor rink.

The city council recently approved the lease for the ice rink at Centennial Park.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
Travis Byers
Ogallala man helps victims of a house fire to “pay it forward”

Latest News

North Platte High School teacher Darcy Holling is the winner of the first ever Nebraska’s...
North Platte High School teacher wins free Dunkin’ coffee for a year
NPIce gets quality growth fund grant
NPIce gets quality growth fund grant
Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of...
February trial set for Elwood woman charged with attempted murder
The Cottonwood Springs venue will be able to host 125 people for events such as weddings and...
New special event venue approved near Maxwell