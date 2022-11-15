14 people killed in crashes during October in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the month of October 2022, fourteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

These 14 fatalities occurred in 9 fatal crashes.

Six of the ten vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, three were using a seatbelt, and one had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

Four of the fatalities were in rural locations.

One of the fatalities was on the interstate, three on other highways, and ten on local roads.

Four of the fatalities were motorcyclists.