14 people killed in crashes during October in Nebraska

Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the month of October 2022, fourteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

  • These 14 fatalities occurred in 9 fatal crashes.
  • Six of the ten vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, three were using a seatbelt, and one had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
  • Four of the fatalities were in rural locations.
  • One of the fatalities was on the interstate, three on other highways, and ten on local roads.
  • Four of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
  • One of the fatalities involved a train.
NDOT October 2022 fatality toll
NDOT October 2022 fatality toll(NDOT)
  • There were 29 fatalities in October of 2021.
  • Only 53 of the 173 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.

