Cold, mostly cloudy with slight flurries chances Tuesday; Cold front to move through Wednesday night into Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The cold is going to hang on across the region during the day Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and even a chance of some snow flurries, with a cold front moving through Wednesday night into Thursday.

As our arctic high continues to be on top of us, this will continue to allow for the region to have a northwesterly flow with speeds around 15 to 25 mph. We also have a shortwave system to our east and this will allow for some wrap around moisture to occur for the area, giving us the chance of seeing some light snow flurries to potenitally snow showers for the area Tuesday. Highs will remain in the 30s throughout the day Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the single digits and 10s. This will continue in the day on Wednesday as well, with the chance of flurries lowered on Wednesday.

Continued cold with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with slight snow flurries (Andre Brooks)

During the night Wednesday into the day Thursday, a cold front will be moving through the region and this will allow for the temperatures to drop into 20s for the day Thursday into Friday. With lift into the atmosphere during the day Thursday, we could even see some light snow showers during the day Thursday. Some minor accumulations are possible,especially for the Panhandle. During the weekend, temperatures for the area will increase due to a new area of high pressure shifting towards the southeast.

Cold front to move through the area Wednesday into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.