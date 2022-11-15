Overloaded electrical wiring causes house fire on Walnut Street

House fire at 315 Walnut Street
House fire at 315 Walnut Street(Beatriz Reyna)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte firefighters responded to a house fire at 315 S Walnut Street Monday just after 1 p.m.

Deputy Fire Marshal Brad Krichau said overloaded electrical wiring caused the fire, and there was extensive structural damage to the house.

No one was injured in the fire and the homeowner was not home during the fire.

