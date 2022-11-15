Prairie Arts Center receives $30,000 grant from Peter Kiewit Foundation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prairie Arts Center in North Platte received a matching Operational Grant from the Peter Kiewit Foundation in the amount of $30,000 over two years. This grant will help the Prairie Arts Center in its general operation.

These funds are extremely important for nonprofits, like the Prairie Arts Center, as they strive to create a cultural legacy in Western Nebraska.

The Peter Kiewit Foundation’s mission is to create opportunities for people to live in and help build strong and vibrant communities, achieve economic success and a high quality of life. Since their inception in 1979, The Peter Kiewit Foundation has awarded grants totaling over $835 Million.

The Prairie Arts Center was created as a non-profit in 2008, and the building opened four floors every two years until its completion in 2019.

The PAC is open Tuesday-Saturday 11-4 pm. Admission is free.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.