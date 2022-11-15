Prairie Arts Center receives $30,000 grant from Peter Kiewit Foundation

Prairie Arts Center
Prairie Arts Center(KNOP)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prairie Arts Center in North Platte received a matching Operational Grant from the Peter Kiewit Foundation in the amount of $30,000 over two years. This grant will help the Prairie Arts Center in its general operation.

These funds are extremely important for nonprofits, like the Prairie Arts Center, as they strive to create a cultural legacy in Western Nebraska.

The Peter Kiewit Foundation’s mission is to create opportunities for people to live in and help build strong and vibrant communities, achieve economic success and a high quality of life. Since their inception in 1979, The Peter Kiewit Foundation has awarded grants totaling over $835 Million.

The Prairie Arts Center was created as a non-profit in 2008, and the building opened four floors every two years until its completion in 2019.

The PAC is open Tuesday-Saturday 11-4 pm. Admission is free.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
Teaghan Leverington overcoming all odds that were placed against him and is using music to...
Anselmo-Merna student born blind and deaf hoping to share musical gifts
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business
The Cottonwood Springs venue will be able to host 125 people for events such as weddings and...
New special event venue approved near Maxwell

Latest News

House fire at 315 Walnut Street
Overloaded electrical wiring causes house fire on Walnut Street
Gov. Ricketts announces $5.6 million of federal awards to develop strategic plans for broadband expansion
Nebraska State Patrol
Troopers conducting special enforcement efforts in western Nebraska
Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business