Troopers conducting special enforcement efforts in western Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol
Nebraska State Patrol(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are working overtime to keep motorists and road crews safe through localized enforcement efforts in multiple parts of the state. This effort includes specific enforcement operations in the Nebraska panhandle and other areas of western Nebraska.

In October, troopers in Troop E focused specifically on excessive speeding in Kimball County. During the operation, troopers issued more than 250 citations or warnings for speeding in the area. Troopers issued more than 100 citations to drivers traveling at least 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. 13 motorists were driving at or above 100 miles per hour.

This effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $7,080 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

This month, troopers in Troop D are performing high-visibility patrols in and around construction zones in western Nebraska. Troopers have observed an increase of speeding in construction zones in the area in recent months, leading to this specific operation.

“All drivers need to stay alert in roadway work zones,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Lane shifts, reduced speed limits, and the presence of construction crews all require the attention of drivers. You can help keep those crews and your fellow motorists safe by slowing down, putting your phone down, and keeping your focus on the road.”

The Troop D effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $3,540 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

