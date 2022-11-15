Union Pacific train of rare donations stops in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Union Pacific train filled with engines and cars to be donated to a museum stopped in North Platte over the weekend.

The units being donated include a steam engine, Challenger No. 3985, Centennial No. 6936, U.P. No. 5511, multiple passenger cars, and Chicago North Western EMD F7A 401.

Challenger No. 3985 is one of just two other challengers left in existence, and was built in 1943. The other Challenger is right here in North Platte at Cody Park. Challenger No. 3977 was donated in 1968 and is the sister engine of No. 3985. This was likely the last time the two will ever be in the same city.

Challenger No. 3985 (Ian Mason/KNOP)

Centennial No. 6936 is the last remaining operational Centennial unit. Centennial engines are known for being the most powerful diesel electric engines every built in a single frame, and are known to be hard to maneuver and costly to maintain. Another of the last Centennial units is here in North Platte’s Cody Park as well, Centennial No. 6922. These are also sister engines and this is also likely the last time they will be in the same place.

Centennial No. 6936 (Ian Mason/KNOP)

Union Pacific No. 5511 is a steam engine built in 1923 and classified as a TTT-6. This means it is a “Two-Ten-Two” class locomotive, with two wheels in front and two wheels behind the main 10 wheels in the middle.

Union Pacific No. 5511 (Ian Mason/KNOP)

The other cars Union Pacific donated include “Selma” (Business Car - built in 1912), 5746 (Postal Carrier - built in 1962), an unidentified cafe car starting with 501, “Lynn Nystrom” 5714 (Postal Carrier - built in 1957), “Howard Fogg” 209 (Boiler-Bagage-Dorm - built in 1949), “Art Lockman” 6334 (Maintenance Tool Car - built in 1962) and Union Pacific caboose 25740 (built in 1975).

Union Pacific Railroad Steam (Ian Mason/KNOP)

The steam engines are not currently operational and the museum they are being donated to the Railroad Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) which plans to rebuild them and get them operational. The Centennial is operational and is acting as a “Distributed Power Unit” for the train.

Another few pieces on this train are specified to donation to other museums. These include Chicago North Western 401 (EMD F7A - built in 1949) and what we believe is Amtrak’s UP 966B (built in 1955).

Chicago North Western 401 (Ian Mason/KNOP)

The train is scheduled to arrive in Illinois on November 19th. However, this train is not on a regular steam tour due to the condition on the train. It will be competing for freight rail, and any schedules previously released may not be accurate.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.