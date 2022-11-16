Additional officers on patrol to enforce seat belt usage in North Platte

By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department, in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Nebraska Department of Transportation, will be participating in the “Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time”, seat belt enforcement mobilization.

The enforcement campaign will run through the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27.

This holiday, additional officers will be on the street, with a primary focus on enforcing seatbelt and child restraint laws. Nebraska’s seat belt usage rate is still far below the national rate of 90.7 percent dropping to 76% in 2021.

A survey of seat belt usage conducted on Nov. 8 in the city of North Platte showed only 66% compliance. Current projections show that 2022 will end with 282 fatalities. That’s the highest number in almost 20 years.

