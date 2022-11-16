Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club donates to 18 local charities

The Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club donates to eighteen non-profit organizations Tuesday.
The Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club donates to eighteen non-profit organizations Tuesday.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club donated to 18 non-profit organizations Tuesday.

The funds are raised through several major fundraisers they host throughout the year.

The Rape/Domestic Abuse Program was one of the recipients. They say they’re housing more survivors this year than last year.

“That’s where these donations and grants come in to help us get more locations to have shelter for survivors when they’re struggling to find housing and even people who aren’t survivors are having struggles with finding housing, so it’s just across the board a huge struggle and why we need all of these donations,” said Charlene DePriest, RDAP community engagement coordinator.

The Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club has donated $7,200 to the community so far this year.

“That’s why we exist is because that’s our motto is improving the world one child, one community at a time,” said president Dennis McConnell. “Our whole purpose of existing is to help children in the community.”

L2 For Kids, a non-profit organization that buys new clothes for children, spent $25,000 helping more than 200 students this year.

“Our program is basically designed to help kids buy new clothes for their first day of school, but we do go in if there is a house fire and there’s kids we will take them shopping to buy them new clothes,” said co-founder Henry Potter.

