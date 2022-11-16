Kearney woman accused of setting fire with baby in home

Amanda Celestino is accused of starting a fire in her Kearney apartment with a baby present.
By Mark Baumert
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman is facing felony charges and is accused of setting fire to a bedroom in her apartment and endangering her baby.

Court records show Amanda Celestino, 35, is charged with First Degree Arson, Child Abuse and Criminal Mischief Intentional Property Damage. A hearing on the case is pending in Buffalo County Court.

Court records indicate that Celestino is accused of setting fire to a bedroom in a ground level apartment in the 100 block of East 27th Street. The fire was out when first responders arrived. Celestino claimed the fire was an accident, but investigators later learned that it was intentionally set. A four month old baby was in the apartment at the time.

Investigators also found a hole had been dug in the basement of the apartment, as well as graffiti on the walls, damage to the basement wall and damage to electrical outlets and light fixtures.

Investigators found phone evidence indicating the alleged arson was related to a conflict with Celestino’s boyfriend. One message stated, “I’m burning this house down and you can pay for it.” A related photo showed a fire burning in the apartment.

