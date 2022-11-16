Musk gives Twitter workers deadline to decide job fate

FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter said Tuesday,...
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter said Tuesday, Nov. 8, that it will add a gray “official” label to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform’s verification system.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Elon Musk says Twitter is a software and servers company at its heart and wants employees to decide by Thursday evening if they want to remain a part of the business, according to an email the new owner sent to Twitter workers.

Musk wrote that employees “will need to be extremely hardcore” to build “a breakthrough Twitter 2.0″ and that long hours at high intensity will be needed for success.

Musk said Twitter will be much more engineering-driven, with employees who write “great code” comprising the majority of the team.

The billionaire, who completed the $44 billion takeover of the San Francisco company in late October, has already fired much of its full-time workforce by email on Nov. 4 and is moving to eliminate an untold number of contract jobs.

Musk asked workers to click yes on a link provided in the email if they want to be part of the “new Twitter.” He said that employees had until 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday to reply to the link. Employees who don’t reply by that time will receive three months of severance, according to the email.

“Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful,” Musk wrote.

Twitter begins mass layoffs as the company sees major corporations pause their advertising. (CNN/Pool/Baron Capital/TWITTER/@ELONMUSK)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
House fire at 315 Walnut Street
Overloaded electrical wiring causes house fire on Walnut Street
Nebraska State Patrol
Troopers conducting special enforcement efforts in western Nebraska
Teaghan Leverington overcoming all odds that were placed against him and is using music to...
Anselmo-Merna student born blind and deaf hoping to share musical gifts
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

This booking photo released by the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office shows Christopher Darnell...
UVA campus shooting suspect due for 1st court appearance
FILE - Denise Richards seen at the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton...
Denise Richards, husband shot at in Los Angeles
Dawn Wooten, a nurse at Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Ga., speaks at a news...
Senate: Migrants subject to unnecessary medical procedures
FILE - Flyers for the Yes on Measure H! campaign to cap rent increases and evictions are...
Rent stabilization measures win in US midterm election