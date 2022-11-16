Nebraska vs Iowa game ball begins 344 mile journey raising awareness towards veteran suicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska and Iowa might be rivals on the field, but off the field they’re supporting a bigger cause together. Students and veterans in Nebraska began their journey to Iowa Wednesday at 6:15 a.m., carrying the game ball.

As in years past, The Things They Carry Ruck March started just outside of Memorial Stadium with roughly 40 people alternating between morning and night shifts. Led by the Student Veterans of America - UNL Chapter, the game ball is passed to the University of Iowa Veterans Association at the halfway point between the two schools in Iowa.

In total, the trek is 344 miles, with the game ball making it Kinnick Stadium before the matchup on Black Friday, Nov. 25. Everett Bloom, Navy veteran and president of the Student Veterans of America - UNL Chapter, said the march is done with purpose, helping spread awareness towards veteran suicide.

“Unfortunately suicide has been impacting the veteran community and the more awareness we can raise around the issue as well as the resources like the Veterans Crisis Line and local VA facilities, then we can really make a difference,” Bloom said.

This year is the seventh annual Things They Carry Ruck March. Organizers said this is one of the largest groups they’ve had in the history of the ruck march.

