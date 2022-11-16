North Platte hosts Ogallala for a Unified Bowling Dual

North Platte Unified Bowling
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs Unified Bowling Team hosted the Ogallala Indians for a Unified Bowling Dual at Wild Bill’s Fun Center in North Platte.

Unified Bowling allows students with and without special needs to come together on a team to represent their school.

The Ogallala Indians bowled a 2,511 as a team while North Platte bowled a 4,034. Below are the final results from each pairing.

1.) Ogallala 2- 776

2.) Ogallala 1- 686

3.) North Platte 1- 663

4.) North Platte 3- 606

5.) Ogallala 3- 605

6.) North Platte 5- 597

7.) Ogallala 4- 565

8.) North Platte 2- 563

9.) Ogallala 5- 478

10.) North Platte 4- 464

11.) North Platte 6- 438

12.) North Platte 7- 389

13.) North Platte 8- 314

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
Teaghan Leverington overcoming all odds that were placed against him and is using music to...
Anselmo-Merna student born blind and deaf hoping to share musical gifts
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
House fire at 315 Walnut Street
Overloaded electrical wiring causes house fire on Walnut Street

Latest News

NORTH PLATTE VS. OGALLALA UNIFIED BOWLING DUAL
NORTH PLATTE VS. OGALLALA UNIFIED BOWLING DUAL
The Wisconsin Badgers will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on...
Nebraska football team prepares for final home game of 2022
NSAA Football
View NSAA State Football Championship Brackets
No. 22 Huskers, No. 20 Jays set for top 25 battle in Omaha