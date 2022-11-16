North Platte hosts Ogallala for a Unified Bowling Dual
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs Unified Bowling Team hosted the Ogallala Indians for a Unified Bowling Dual at Wild Bill’s Fun Center in North Platte.
Unified Bowling allows students with and without special needs to come together on a team to represent their school.
The Ogallala Indians bowled a 2,511 as a team while North Platte bowled a 4,034. Below are the final results from each pairing.
1.) Ogallala 2- 776
2.) Ogallala 1- 686
3.) North Platte 1- 663
4.) North Platte 3- 606
5.) Ogallala 3- 605
6.) North Platte 5- 597
7.) Ogallala 4- 565
8.) North Platte 2- 563
9.) Ogallala 5- 478
10.) North Platte 4- 464
11.) North Platte 6- 438
12.) North Platte 7- 389
13.) North Platte 8- 314
