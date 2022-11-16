North Platte hosts Ogallala for a Unified Bowling Dual

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs Unified Bowling Team hosted the Ogallala Indians for a Unified Bowling Dual at Wild Bill’s Fun Center in North Platte.

Unified Bowling allows students with and without special needs to come together on a team to represent their school.

The Ogallala Indians bowled a 2,511 as a team while North Platte bowled a 4,034. Below are the final results from each pairing.

1.) Ogallala 2- 776

2.) Ogallala 1- 686

3.) North Platte 1- 663

4.) North Platte 3- 606

5.) Ogallala 3- 605

6.) North Platte 5- 597

7.) Ogallala 4- 565

8.) North Platte 2- 563

9.) Ogallala 5- 478

10.) North Platte 4- 464

11.) North Platte 6- 438

12.) North Platte 7- 389

13.) North Platte 8- 314

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.