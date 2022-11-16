NPIce receives $50,000 grant with provisions

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss whether to accept the $50,000 grant request from NPIce. Before the vote, Pete Volz, who serves Ward 2, added an amendment that included giving NPIce a forgivable loan with 0% interest as long as the ice rink is operational and stays in business for three years.

“One of the things that we’ve been really trying to do in the last couple years when we grant funds or loan funds at a zero amount is to make sure of the survivability of the entity that we are loaning,” Mayor Brandan Kelliher said. “So this amendment was really a step to make sure that North Platte is not only successful but also that they are dedicated and the owners certainly agreed right away to the amendment so we are looking forward for them to be here for the next three years.”

The amendment passed unanimously and the owners of the NPIce group agreed to the terms and conditions of the amendment. With both parties coming to an agreement, the grant was passed giving NPIce the money needed to get the equipment to build on the land they have for the rink itself.

“Being in the rink industry North Platte to me is a perfect city for it. There’s 25,000 (people) there’s plenty of people to skate and play, and we’re a very athletically inclined community,” said BLu McGrath, President of NPIce LLC.

The new ice rink is another way North Platte is bringing more recreational activities for the citizens to enjoy and to help North Platte grow.

“Thriving communities need things to do in order for the city to thrive and in North Platte there’s not a lot to do in the winter time in some cases or at least not in the outdoors and the ice rink provides a great opportunity for people to get out and enjoy the relatively cool weather that we have and so I expect it to be very popular,” Kelliher said.

