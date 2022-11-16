Partly to mostly cloudy skies with cold temperatures Wednesday; Even colder with snow chances Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The early season freeze will continue into the day Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Things will get even colder though for the day Thursday with some snow chances.

With an arctic area of high pressure still on top of the viewing area Wednesday will allow for us to continue to have a northwesterly flow with wind speeds about 15 to 25 mph. This will make our highs in the 30s to near 40 feel even colder like we are in the 20s and low 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue during the day Wednesday as well. Overnight Wednesday, temperatures will drop down into the 10s and 20s with winds dying down to around 5 to 15 mph with increased cloud cover.

Cold air and partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue for Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday, conditions will start to change as we will see a strong arctic cold front from Alberta known as an,”Alberta Clipper.” This and an area of high pressure to the north of it will be moving towards the south and this will allow for moisture to increase around here and allow for some snowfall chances to increase starting midnight Thursday into the early afternoon hours Thursday. The amount of snowfall that is expected with this system is between a .25 to .50 inch of snowfall with locally higher amounts. There is potential that this event could overperform. We will keep you posted. With the cold front coming through, this will allow for us to see temperatures to drop into the 20s. Overnight Thursday into Friday, the winds will be around 10 to 30 mph and this will allow for wind chills to be in the negative single digits, with overnight lows already into the single digits.

Some minor snowfall amounts are possible for the area Wednesday night into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday we will remain on the cold side with highs still in the 20s, but the sunshine will return. This sunshine will continue into the weekend with a warmup occuring during the weekend with highs climbing into the upper 30s to low 50s Saturday into the early portions of the next workweek.

