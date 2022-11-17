21 year-old woman life-flighted after accident east of Paxton

Crash on I-80 between Paxton and Sutherland
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a one vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in which the driver sustained serious injuries.

According to NSP, the accident happened in the eastbound lane of I-80 around mile marker 150 near Paxton.

The 21-year old woman was driving westbound when she lost control of her car, drove into the median, and crashed into the eastbound ditch, according to NSP. Authorities said she was partially ejected and trapped in the vehicle.

Troopers said the woman was life-flighted from the scene to Great Plains Health.

The eastbound lane was shut down, but has since reopened.

