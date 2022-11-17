Chilly, cloudy with light snow flurries and showers Thursday; Warming up during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The cold spell will continue for our Thursday with clouds still in the air and some snow flurries still possible throughout the day. The cold spell will come to an end once we get into the weekend.

A cold front moved through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning and this allowed for some areas across the viewing area to see snow flurries and showers Thursday morning. These chances will continue throughout the day Thursday and temperatures will be on the frigid side with values in the 20s and wind chill values in the 10s. The clouds will also stick around the area with winds around 15 to 25 mph and coming out of the northwest. During the overnight hours Thursday into Friday, temperatures will plummet down into the single digits and negative single digits. With winds around 15 to 25 mph, this will allow for the wind chills to be in the -10s and -20s. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the Northern portions of the Panhandle and the Northwestern portions of Greater Nebraska from 11 p.m. MST Thursday until 9 a.m. MST Friday, where the coldest wind chills will occur. The clouds will also clear out overnight Thursday as well.

Wind chill values could be between the negative 10s and 20s Thursday night into Friday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday, conditions will clear out and the sun will return, but with a northwesterly flow continuing into the area, this will keep things cold with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. But as we head into the weekend and early next week, our area of high pressure will shift towards the southeast, this will allow temperatures to increase into the upper 30s to mid 50s with sunny skies continuing across the area.

Clearing and warming conditions during the weekend (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.