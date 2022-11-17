Christmas arrives early at the Prairie Arts Center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Festival of Trees hosted by the Prairie Arts Center is approaching. The public can view the trees beginning Saturday and online bidding runs Nov. 28 - Dec. 3.

The trees are decorated by partnering companies and other non-profit organizations and will be auctioned off as a fundraiser for the Prairie Arts Center.

The Prairie Arts Center will be partnering with Gateway Realty to provide the pieces online for the auction, and if you want to make a bid, you can visit their website to do so.

The auction aspect of the event is new this year, and on Dec. 3, there will be three special trees that will be available for a live auction that night. Santa Claus will also be in attendance from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those who want to take pictures.

