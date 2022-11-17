Huskers release 2023 softball schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team is scheduled to play a 56-game schedule this spring, including a 23-game conference slate.

The Huskers will face a difficult schedule as nearly half of their games will be against postseason teams from last season. Nebraska will face 15 teams who competed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament including six Super Regional squads and four Women’s College World Series teams.

The Huskers open their schedule in Houston, Texas, at the Houston Invitational Feb. 10-12. Nebraska will face Lamar, South Dakota State, Houston and Virginia over the weekend.

The following weekend, Nebraska journeys to Clearwater, Florida, for the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational. The Huskers are set to play five games the weekend of Feb. 16-19. Nebraska will take on Oklahoma State, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and Arkansas. The tournament is presented by EvoShield and tickets will go on sale on Dec. 12. All games will either be streamed or televised on an ESPN network. More information will released at a later date.

NU heads to Las Cruces, New Mexico, the next weekend (Feb. 24-26) for the Troy Cox Classic. The Huskers will face Oklahoma State, New Mexico State, CSU Bakersfield and New Mexico.

The Huskers continue to Tucson, Ariz., the weekend of March 3-5, for the Wildcat Invitational. NU will take on Weber State, TAMU-Commerce, Arizona and CSUN.

The weekend of March 10-12, Nebraska will travel to Wichita, Kansas, for a four-game tournament. The Huskers will face Wichita State and Missouri State, playing each team twice.

NU will take on Omaha in a midweek matchup at Omaha on Wed., March 15. The game is set to start at 4 p.m.

The Huskers finish the non-conference tournament schedule in Lawrence, Kansas, at the Jayhawk Invitational. From March 17-19, NU will face Kansas City, TAMU-Commerce and Kansas.

Nebraska will host a midweek matchup against Iowa State on Wed., March 22, at Bowlin Stadium. The game is set to start at 4 p.m.

The Huskers open conference play at home with a three-game series against Purdue over the weekend of March 24-26.

NU will travel to Iowa City to face Iowa in a doubleheader on Wed., March 29.

Returning to Bowlin Stadium, Nebraska hosts Michigan for a three-game series, March 31-April 2.

The Huskers travel to College Park, Maryland, for a three-game series against the Terrapins, April 7-9.

NU will continue on the road, traveling to Bloomington, Ind., to face the Hoosiers, April 14-16.

Nebraska will finish the non-conference slate on Wed., April 19, as the Huskers host Creighton at Bowlin Stadium. The game is set to start at 6 p.m.

In a Big Ten matchup, NU will host Wisconsin, April 21-23, for a three-game series at Bowlin Stadium.

The Huskers will travel to Evanston, Ill., for their final road series against Northwestern, April 28-30.

Nebraska will finish the regular season at Bowlin Stadium against Ohio State, May 5-7.

Postseason will begin May 10-13 as the Huskers travel to Champaign, Ill., for the Big Ten Tournament.

NCAA Regionals are slated for May 19-22 while NCAA Super Regionals are set for May 25-28. The Women’s College World Series will be June 1-8/9.

