Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will play Saturday, per Mickey Joseph

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph said starting quarterback Casey Thompson will play in Saturday’s game against Wisconsin.

“Unless he wakes up tomorrow and he says my whole elbow is numb...yeah he’s going to play,” Joseph said following the Huskers’ practice Thursday morning.

Thompson has been practicing this week after being sidelined in each of Nebraska’s last two games. Thompson is recovering from an arm injury that caused nerve damage in his throwing hand.

Joseph added that Thompson will continue to be monitored but he’s looked “really good” at practice.

“Gives you a lot of confidence right now with the offensive guys that he’s back that now we can push the ball down the field if we need to... He’s the starting quarterback. You’re getting him back,” Joseph said.

Thompson started the first eight games of the season for the Huskers, going 3-5. He’s thrown for 2,023 yards while tossing 12 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions.

