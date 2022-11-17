North Platte High School teacher awarded grant to aid in innovative teaching methods

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Each spring and fall, REACH grants are available to North Platte Public School teachers to fund innovative approaches to teaching. The grant program is designed to assist where regular classroom/school budgets fall short.

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation awarded the first of 20 REACH grants on Wednesday to Mr. Philep Willey, a North Platte High School Teacher since 2013. With the money, 80 of Wiley’s students will create a documentary on the 1923 South Platte River Compact. While the students are doing their research, Willey is using this as a tool to teach his students about the competition for water between agricultural and urban areas.

“The bigger goal we are trying to create is leaders in the community by trying to show kids how they can find their voice and be leaders in different issues, and that’s where this project is built on - helping students find their voice,” Willey said.

New grant winners will be chosen each week. You can watch these stories every Thursday at 6 p.m. on NBC Nebraska News 2.

If you’d like to support the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and their REACH grants, you can donate here.

