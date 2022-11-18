Cold but sunny conditions Friday; Warmer and remaining dry during the weekend

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cold and mainly cloudy week, things are looking up for the weekend with sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

During the day Friday, as we are on the leading edge of an area of high pressure and this will keep things cold, with highs in the 20s to near 30 in some spots with winds coming out of the northwest about 5 to 15 mph. With high pressure in control, this will keep things calm and sunny as well. As we get to the overnight hours, temperatures will drop down into the 10s with clear to mostly clear conditions.

Nice, but cold conditions will be in the air Friday
Nice, but cold conditions will be in the air Friday(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, our area of high pressure will continue to move towards the east and this will not only keep things crystal clear, this will also increase our temperatures to the 40s on Saturday and then to the 50s on the Sunday with parched conditions. Winds will remain on the slightly breezy side with winds around 5 to 15 mph. The 50s will also continue into the beginning of the next workweek.

A warming trend is expected during the weekend
A warming trend is expected during the weekend(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-80 between Paxton and Sutherland
21 year-old woman life-flighted after accident east of Paxton
Police vehicles in front of Kearney High School on November, 17, 2022 after the school was...
Kearney High placed on lockdown after report of student with gun
According to the fire company, the lithium-ion battery on the Tesla caused the fire to reignite...
Tesla disintegrates in fire along the interstate
An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt, who may be...
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Wyoming girl
The North Platte Police Department rolled out their Flock Safety Automatic License Plate Reader...
North Platte Police Dept. rolls out automated license plate readers

Latest News

Picture of the Day 11-18-2022
Picture of the Day 11-18-2022
Cold temperatures and sunny skies are in store for the area Friday
Forecast Video 11-18-2022
Drought Digest of the Week 11-18-2022
Drought Digest of the Week 11-18-2022
KNOP Weather Outlook 11-15-2022
Back to sunshine first, then we will warm up