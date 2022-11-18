Cold but sunny conditions Friday; Warmer and remaining dry during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cold and mainly cloudy week, things are looking up for the weekend with sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

During the day Friday, as we are on the leading edge of an area of high pressure and this will keep things cold, with highs in the 20s to near 30 in some spots with winds coming out of the northwest about 5 to 15 mph. With high pressure in control, this will keep things calm and sunny as well. As we get to the overnight hours, temperatures will drop down into the 10s with clear to mostly clear conditions.

Nice, but cold conditions will be in the air Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, our area of high pressure will continue to move towards the east and this will not only keep things crystal clear, this will also increase our temperatures to the 40s on Saturday and then to the 50s on the Sunday with parched conditions. Winds will remain on the slightly breezy side with winds around 5 to 15 mph. The 50s will also continue into the beginning of the next workweek.

A warming trend is expected during the weekend (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.