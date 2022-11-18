LIVE: Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland is making an announcement.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

The move, which is being announced just three days after Trump formally launched his 2024 candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful.

Though the appointment installs a new supervisor atop the probes — both of which are expected to accelerate now that the midterm elections are complete — the special counsel will still report to Garland, who has ultimate say of whether to bring charges.

A senior Justice Department official disclosed the appointment on Friday but did not reveal the identity of the special counsel. Garland was expected to provide more details later in the afternoon.

Representatives for Trump, a Republican, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

There was no immediate reason provided for the decision or for its timing. Garland has spoken repeatedly of his singular focus on the facts, the evidence and the law in the Justice Department’s decision-making and of his determination to restore political independence to the agency following the tumultuous years of the Trump administration.

And there does not seem to be an obvious conflict like the one that prompted the last appointment of a special counsel to handle Trump-related investigations. The Trump Justice Department named former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead the investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump 2016 presidential campaign.

(Source: CNN/POOL/TYLER BAGGINS/GOV. BRIAN KEMP/FACEBOOK/JUSTICE DEPARTMENT|NEWSMAX|POOL|REAL AMERICA'S VOICE|WPTV/BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicles in front of Kearney High School on November, 17, 2022 after the school was...
Kearney High placed on lockdown after report of student with gun
Crash on I-80 between Paxton and Sutherland
21 year-old woman life-flighted after accident east of Paxton
According to the fire company, the lithium-ion battery on the Tesla caused the fire to reignite...
Tesla disintegrates in fire along the interstate
An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt, who may be...
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Wyoming girl
The North Platte Police Department rolled out their Flock Safety Automatic License Plate Reader...
North Platte Police Dept. rolls out automated license plate readers

Latest News

Amid GOP outrage, The Justice Department says it'll ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the...
What to know if you’ve applied for student loan forgiveness
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in...
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
Biden meets with business, labor leaders to highlight inflation progress
The Tucson Police Department said a 13-year-old and 17-year-old have been charged with...
Police: Arizona teens charged after developmentally disabled man beaten to death with baseball bat