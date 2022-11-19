Iconic home featured in ‘The Goonies’ listed for sale in Oregon

"The Goonies" house is for sale in Oregon. (Source: CNN, KENT FACTORA RETO MEDIA, "THE GOONIES" WARNER BROS.)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The 1980s film “The Goonies” is iconic and a favorite of many people old and young.

Now, you could actually live in “The Goonies” house. But it won’t be cheap.

“The seller is asking $1.65 million,” realtor Jordan Miller said.

The home is located in Astoria, Oregon, where “The Goonies” in the 1985 classic film found a treasure map in the attic that led the group on an adventure.

“It’s a piece of art that you can also live in,” Miller said.

The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a wraparound porch overlooking the Pacific Ocean and a claim to Hollywood fame.

Miller said the new homeowner will have a lot of movie fans visiting the property.

“Probably a family walking up the driveway every 15 to 30 minutes at least,” Miller said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicles in front of Kearney High School on November, 17, 2022 after the school was...
Kearney High placed on lockdown after report of student with gun
Crash on I-80 between Paxton and Sutherland
21 year-old woman life-flighted after accident east of Paxton
Constance Reimers, 65, of Grand Island is facing charges for theft by deception.
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network
According to the fire company, the lithium-ion battery on the Tesla caused the fire to reignite...
Tesla disintegrates in fire along the interstate
An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt, who may be...
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Wyoming girl

Latest News

Students left the Idaho campus early ahead of the fall holiday as police continue to...
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds
A North Dakota farmhand is grateful to be alive after being trapped in a grain bin.
‘Very thankful’: Man survives being trapped in grain bin
FILE - Former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland walks into Federal...
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
A North Dakota farmhand is grateful to be alive after being trapped in a grain bin.
Man survives being trapped in grain bin
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase