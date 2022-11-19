Nebraska faces off against Wisconsin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska completes its 2022 home season on Saturday when the Huskers square off against Big Ten West opponent Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium. The matchup is set to kick off shortly after 11 a.m. CT, with ESPN providing the television coverage.

Saturday will also mark Senior Day activities at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska will be looking for its first win against the Badgers since a victory at Memorial Stadium in 2012. Wisconsin has won the past eight meetings since that game including a seven-point victory last year in Madison. The Huskers stand at 3-7 overall and 2-5 in Big Ten Conference play following a 34-3 loss at No. 3 Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

The Nebraska defense held its own for much of the game against the Wolverines, limiting Michigan to 17 points until the final minute of the third quarter before the Wolverines put the game away with points on their final three drives.

Wisconsin comes to Lincoln with a 5-5 overall record and a 3-4 mark in Big Ten Conference play. The Badgers are coming off a 24-10 loss at Iowa on Saturday. Despite the loss, Wisconsin’s defense dominated the contest, limiting the Hawkeyes to just 146 total yards and 52 rushing yards. Like Nebraska, Wisconsin is being led by an interim head coach as former Badger All-American Jim Leonhard took over the program in mid-October. He has guided Wisconsin to three wins in five Big Ten Conference games.

Wisconsin relies on a stout defense that is allowing 307.8 yards per game and just over 100 rushing yards per contest. On offense, the Badgers again have a strong run game, averaging 170.1 yards per contest on the ground.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.