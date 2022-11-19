Omaha Police arrest 3 in connection to shooting that killed 1, injured 7

One person was killed and seven others were injured after a shooting at a party
One person was killed and seven others were injured after a shooting at a party
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a party that killed one and injured seven.

According to police, Imhotep Davis, 25; Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28; and Kiwan Dampeer, 25 have been arrested in connection to the Nov. 13 shooting.

Davis was arrested for gun possession on school property, tampering with evidence and gun possession by a prohibited person.

Lampkin-Davis was arrested for gun possession on school property and accessory to a felony.

Dampeer was arrested for shooting at an occupied dwelling, use of a weapon to commit a felony, gun possession by a prohibited person, gun possession on school property, and bond review for two previous felony charges. Dampeer is also on probation for previous felony crimes.

Caption

Police say the shooting happened after a confrontation at a late-night party near 33rd and Ames.

The shooting had eight victims. Seven were injured and 20-year-old Karly Wood died after being sent to the hospital. The injured victims ranged in age from 25 to 30 years old.

Omaha Police identified the victims in Sunday's shooting, including 20-year-old Karly Wood, who was killed.

Investigators say the shooting was not random. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or use the P3 Tips mobile app to submit tips. Information leading to the arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
Constance Reimers, 65, of Grand Island is facing charges for theft by deception.
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network
Police vehicles in front of Kearney High School on November, 17, 2022 after the school was...
Kearney High placed on lockdown after report of student with gun
Crash on I-80 between Paxton and Sutherland
21 year-old woman life-flighted after accident east of Paxton
Officials say a faulty power strip started a fatal house fire that killed four children in Iowa.
Faulty power strip blamed in deadly fire that killed 4 children, investigators say

Latest News

A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for...
Nebraska military wife fights for unemployment after moving overseas with husband
KNOP Weather Outlook 11-15-2022
Lots of sun through the weekend as we warm nicely
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
Constance Reimers, 65, of Grand Island is facing charges for theft by deception.
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network