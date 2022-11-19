Omaha Police arrest 3 in connection to shooting that killed 1, injured 7

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a party that killed one and injured seven.

According to police, Imhotep Davis, 25; Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28; and Kiwan Dampeer, 25 have been arrested in connection to the Nov. 13 shooting.

Davis was arrested for gun possession on school property, tampering with evidence and gun possession by a prohibited person.

Lampkin-Davis was arrested for gun possession on school property and accessory to a felony.

Dampeer was arrested for shooting at an occupied dwelling, use of a weapon to commit a felony, gun possession by a prohibited person, gun possession on school property, and bond review for two previous felony charges. Dampeer is also on probation for previous felony crimes.

Police say the shooting happened after a confrontation at a late-night party near 33rd and Ames.

The shooting had eight victims. Seven were injured and 20-year-old Karly Wood died after being sent to the hospital. The injured victims ranged in age from 25 to 30 years old.

Investigators say the shooting was not random. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or use the P3 Tips mobile app to submit tips. Information leading to the arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

