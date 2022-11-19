Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.(file)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A high-speed chase that started on I-80 and eventually took a turn down county roads and even a pasture ended with one man in jail and a woman killed.

Just before 8 a.m. near York, a trooper spotted someone driving a Jeep Wrangler on the shoulder. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, that driver didn’t stop and took off hitting speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. NSP said the Jeep then got off I-80 and started going down backroads before going into a field.

After about 15 minutes, NSP said the driver slammed into a bridge guardrail and the force ejected both him and his passenger, 30-year-old Melissa Hernandez of North Platte, who died at the scene.

The driver, 30-year-old Christopher Brewer of North Platte, had some minor injuries and was taken to the York County Jail after being checked out at a hospital.

He faces charges of motor vehicle homicide, willful reckless driving and possession of meth.

