Winter Sports Preview: Hershey Boy’s Basketball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Boy’s Basketball Team is looking to build off of their 8-15 season in 2021-22. As the Panther look to make strides in 2022-23, they certainly have the pieces to do it as they bring back essentially all of their starters, only graduating one senior last year.

The level of experience isn’t the only thing that looks different this year for the Panthers, the level of intensity is much different as well. Junior Cooper Hill explains that the whole team just seems to bring a much more competitive attitude to practice every day.

“The intensity is way way up from last year. Coach will probably say it, but he had to make us compete last year, this year right off the bat we were competing and going at it at practice,” says Hill.

Senior Aidan George says another thing that this year’s team brings to the table that is different from seasons past is their level of communication on the court.

“We trust each other, we trust each other with the ball, and we don’t blame each other for bad things that happen we just know we’ve got to fix it and get better,” explains George.

Head Coach of the Panthers Dustin Jorgenson is sure to mention to his team how imperative it is that they don’t take any day at practice for granted. Hershey will compete in Sub District C2-11 this year against; Hi-Line, Maxwell, Sandhills Valley, and Sutherland. Jorgenson says that any of these teams could win the Sub District, it all comes down to who is playing the best basketball at the end of the season, and he would like his guys to be that team.

“You know our kids are working hard and they’ve got great attitudes. The one good thing about us is 99% of them have returned so nothing is greek to them everything is familiar. They know what my expectations are of them, and they also know how hard it’s going to be and how tough our competition is. We have to be prepared every day and at every practice, we’ve got to get better we can’t take any steps back,” explains Jorgenson.

The Panthers will open up their season at home on December 1st against Perkins County.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.